Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich is back in Bundesliga action, under a week after the close 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel, a game that nearly got away from the league leaders.
The Bavarians were not in mid-week action in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals, having been knocked out in the Round of 16 by Bayer Leverkusen. Despite being unable to win the competition this season, Vincent Kompany had a chance to get some players back from slight knocks.
Playing before title rivals Bayer Leverkusen again, Bayern has the chance to extend its lead at the top of the standings to nine points, with Leverkusen facing Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Kompany has a potential near-full team available for the game. Leon Goretzka is available again but is waiting on several players suffering from colds. Alphonso Davies is still unavailable and will likely not be back until March.
MORE: Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit
Here's what Bayern Munich's XI could look like for the Bundesliga encounter.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Werder Bremen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer—At 38, the Bayern legend just signed a contract extension. Neuer has eight clean sheets in 16 Bundesliga games this season.
RB: Konrad Laimer—Laimer could continue at right back, but Joshua Kiimich could also drop back into the position now that Leon Goretzka is available.
CB: Kim Min-jae—Eric Dier could be utilized with Celtic on the horizon, but the South Korean has formed a solid partnership alongside Dayot Upamecano.
CB: Dayot Upamecano—Whenever Upamecano is available, he gets the nod, with Kompany having significant trust in the Frenchman.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro—Alphonso Davies is likely out until March, so expect Guerreiro to have a good run in the starting lineup.
DM: Aleksandar Pavlovic—The 20-year-old played well against Holstein Kiel before being substituted for Joao Palhinha. He could get the start again.
DM: Joshua Kimmich—Kimmich could drop into the right-back position, but Kompany may not rush Goretzka back with Celtic on the horizon.
RW: Michael Olise—The Frenchman has played in several positions this season but could be back on the right again.
AM: Jamal Musiala—He scored the opening goal against Holstein Kiel, and he could have had three or four. Musiala was arguably the best player on the field.
LW: Serge Gnabry—They scored within eight minutes of coming on against Kiel and could start ahead of Kingsley Coman against Werder.
ST: Harry Kane—Harry Kane scored three goals in three from open play after a long spell without a goal that wasn't a penalty. He looks back to form at the right time.
