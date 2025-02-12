Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Survive Late Scare To Secure First-Leg Lead

79' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!!



DAIZEN MAEDA ⚡️



Follow the action live on our Match Centre 📲 https://t.co/VR5xlmjIsE



️🟩1️⃣-2️⃣⬛️

#CelticBayernMunich | #UCL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/YuYJ3vzc0s