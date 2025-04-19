Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich: Report and Full Match Highlights For Bayern's Thumping Win
Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points, with Bayer Leverkusen to play on April 20. Harry Kane, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich scored the goals in a 4-0 win over 16th-placed Hiedenheim.
Vincent Kompany made several changes to the starting XI, and they started brightly, seeing Gnabry looking very lively in the opening 10 minutes. It didn't take long for the away side to get the opening goal, thanks to the Bundesliga's leading scorer, Harry Kane. It was a fantastic strike from the edge area with his so-called weaker left foot in the 13th minute.
Bayern showed no sign of a hangover from their Champions League exit, as it was soon 2-0. Konrad Laimer scored his second-ever goal for the club six minutes after the first. Kane could have had a hat-trick in the opening 25 minutes, wasting two great chances with headers.
The perfect first half continued for the Bavarians just after Heidenheim looked to be pushing for a goal. Kingsley Coman (36') scored from a tight angle this time after saving Harry Kane's shot. The home defense forced the Frenchman wide, but he finished well. It gave the away team a strong lead heading into the break.
Heidenheim came out looking to impose themselves much more on the game, but Bayern looked so dangerous when they came forward. The league leaders made it 4-0 in the 55th minute, with captain Joshua Kimmich guiding a shot past the goalkeeper. It become damage limitation for FCH with a long time left to play.
Die Roten continued to look for the fifth goal, but Vincent Kompany made several changes in the match's final stages, which halted the game's flow. It stayed 4-0, a professional display from the league leaders.
Bayern Munich's next match is in a week, as they take on high-flying Mainz, looking to take another step towards securing the Bundesliga title.
