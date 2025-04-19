Bayern Munich

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Game

Bayern Munich need three wins from their last five to secure the Bundesliga title.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Buzzi

Bayern Munich resume the last stretch towards reclaiming the Bundesliga trophy as they face relegation-threatened Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena.

Vincent Kompany still has a long list of injuries, meaning he can't rotate too much after a grueling trip to Italy. Manuel Neuer is still missing as he has not resumed full training, meaning Jonas Urbig continues in goal.

Kingsley Coman, Aleksandar Pavlović and Serge Gnabry come in to the team. They replace Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, and Thomas Muller. Kim Min-jae drops to the bench at center-back, with Josip Stanišić starting alongside Eric Dier.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Heidenheim

40. Urbig

6. Kimmich

7. Gnabry

9. Kane

11. Coman

15. Dier

17. Olise

22. Guerreuiro

27. Laimer

44. Stanisic

45. Pavlovic

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller Reveals When He’ll Decide Next Club As Bayern Munich Stint Nears End

Published |Modified
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday