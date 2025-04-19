Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Game
Bayern Munich resume the last stretch towards reclaiming the Bundesliga trophy as they face relegation-threatened Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena.
Vincent Kompany still has a long list of injuries, meaning he can't rotate too much after a grueling trip to Italy. Manuel Neuer is still missing as he has not resumed full training, meaning Jonas Urbig continues in goal.
Kingsley Coman, Aleksandar Pavlović and Serge Gnabry come in to the team. They replace Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, and Thomas Muller. Kim Min-jae drops to the bench at center-back, with Josip Stanišić starting alongside Eric Dier.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Heidenheim
40. Urbig
6. Kimmich
7. Gnabry
9. Kane
11. Coman
15. Dier
17. Olise
22. Guerreuiro
27. Laimer
44. Stanisic
45. Pavlovic
