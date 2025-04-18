Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich may have been knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, but they still have a Bundesliga trophy to win. They face Heidenheim on Saturday, April 19, needing at the most three wins from five games to secure the title.
Vincent Kompany has no new injury concerns but has a long list of players unavailable to him. The question is whether goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be available after the spell out with a calf injury.
Despite playing a club near the bottom of the standings, Kompany likely puts out a strong team to gain another three points closer to the title. Here is the predicted lineup for Die Roten against Heidenheim.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Heidenheim (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - Manuel Neuer seems set to miss this game, with Kompany saying he's not fully training. Urbig will continue in goal for Bayern.
RB: Sacha Boey - Konrad Laimer has played a lot of football, so Kompany could give Boey a start at right-back.
CB: Eric Dier - The Englishman has done well since he came in for the injured Dayot Upamecano. Kompany has limited options at the position, so he should start on Saturday.
CB: Josip Stanisic - With plenty of noise around Kim Min-jae's performances, he may be taken out of the limelight. If he does, then Stanisic may come in alongside Dier.
LB: :Raphael Guerreiro - If Stanisic starts at center-back, the experienced Guerreiro will likely play at left-back. He could also play behind Harry Kane if needed.
CM:Joao Palhinha - The Portuguese international has struggled this season but had a solid game against Augsburg. He could get the nod after not appearing in the last two games.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - Kompany could rest Kimmich or Goretzka but likely starts the former for a tricky away game.
RM: Michael Olise - The Frenchman continues to be one of the best-performing Bayern players, and it's hard not to start him despite playing so many games.
CAM: Thomas Muller- Muller played the whole game against Inter, but with just five games left of his Bayern career, he may see more starts to close out his 25 years with the club.
LW: Kingsley Coman - Leroy Sane could be the forward who is rested with Coman or Serge Gnabry in line to start the game.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane scored the goal to get Bayern on level terms in the UCL tie vs Inter. However, he will want to make sure the Bundesliga trophy does not slip away.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Thomas Muller Reveals When He’ll Decide Next Club As Bayern Munich Stint Nears End
Vincent Kompany Defends Player After Italian Journalist Questions His Performances At Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich: Report Full Match Highlights As Bavarians Get Knocked Out Of The Champions League