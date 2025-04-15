Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction
Bayern Munich will travel to Italy to battle Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal that will take place at San Siro on April 16.
Vincent Kompany's suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Nerazzurri at the Allianz Arena and will have to overcome their one-goal deficit to reach the semifinal of the competition.
Over the weekend, Die Roten managed a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker and are sitting at the top of the Bundesliga with a six-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarian side have taken just eight points from the last five games. However, the reigning champions have failed to take advantage, and their grip on the title looks to be slipping away.
Inter are unbeaten in their last five games in Serie A, winning four and drawing one. They are three points ahead of Napoli as they look to secure back-to-back titles.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the crucial Champions League game. (Odds via Draftkings)
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Odds
Moneyline:
Inter Milan: +165 ( To advance: -300)
Draw: +265
Bayern Munich: +150 ( To advance: +230)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -175
No: +135
Double chance:
Tie or Inter Milan: -190
Inter Milan or Bayern Munich: -350
Tie or Bayern Munich: -215
Total goals:
Over 2.5: -140
Under 2.5: +110
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich prediction
Bayern will face a tough opponent when they take on Inter Milan in the second leg. Vincent Kompany's side has seen many of their crucial players being sidelined due to injuries, which has seen inconsistent performances over the last several games.
The loss of Jamal Musiala is a massive blow for Bayern Munich, but we could see Thomas Muller become the hero in his last season at the club. Additionally, the prospect of playing the final of the competition in their stadium will undoubtedly motivate Harry Kane and his teammates.
Die Roten created several great chances in the first leg and controlled the game, but they were stung on the counterattack. It will be interesting to see the Inter game plan, which will likely differ from the first leg. Expect the Italians to have much more possession, meaning when Bayern do have the ball, they need to take advantage and create chances.
Winner: Bayern Munich
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
