Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich resume their Champions League campaign as they face Inter Milan in the second leg of the quarter-final. The game will take place at a hostile San Siro, with Bayern trailing 2-1 from the first leg.
Vincent Kompany has announced that his squad will travel to Italy for the second leg. Manuel Neuer misses out as he still has not recovered from his groin injury; Leon Klanac comes into the squad.
Kingsley Coman is back after missing last week's game, with the Frenchman playing the final 10 minutes against Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich Squad For Inter Milan Game:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Peretz, Leon Klanac, Jonas Urbig
Defenders: Kim Min Jae, Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro, Sascha Boey, Joshua Stansic,
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Joao Paulinha, Konrad Laimer, Lennart Karl, Gabriel Vidovic, Aleksandar Pavlovic
Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Jonah Kusi-Asare
