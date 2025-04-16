Bayern Munich

Inter vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Clash

Vincent Kompany has a job to do in Italy.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Bayern Munich is ready to face Inter at the Stadiu Giuseppe Meazza, knowing that only victory will do if the team is to stay in the Champions League this season.

Inter won the first leg at the Allianz Arena 2-1, with Davide Frattesi grabbing a late winner for the Nerazzurri. Therefore, Bayern must turn in a better performance in Milan to make it into the semi-finals where Barcelona will almost certainly be waiting.

With head coach Vincent Kompany dealing with a number of high-profile injuries to players like Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, the Belgian has chosen the best eleven he can to secure a comeback in Italy.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Inter

40. Urbig

3. Min-jae

6. Kimmich

8. Goretzka

9. Kane

10. Sané

15. Dier

17. Olise

25. Muller

27. Laimer

44. Stanisic

The Latest Bayern Munich News

Key Bayern Munich Player Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Inter Milan

Bayern Munich Star Opens The Door For Florian Wirtz At The Club

Arsenal Favorite To Sign Bayern Munich Star If He Heads To The Premier League

Transcript: Kompany, Muller, And Kane’s Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Published |Modified
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/Matchday