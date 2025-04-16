Inter vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich is ready to face Inter at the Stadiu Giuseppe Meazza, knowing that only victory will do if the team is to stay in the Champions League this season.
Inter won the first leg at the Allianz Arena 2-1, with Davide Frattesi grabbing a late winner for the Nerazzurri. Therefore, Bayern must turn in a better performance in Milan to make it into the semi-finals where Barcelona will almost certainly be waiting.
With head coach Vincent Kompany dealing with a number of high-profile injuries to players like Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, the Belgian has chosen the best eleven he can to secure a comeback in Italy.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Inter
40. Urbig
3. Min-jae
6. Kimmich
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
10. Sané
15. Dier
17. Olise
25. Muller
27. Laimer
44. Stanisic
