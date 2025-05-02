RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig on Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga for a chance to clinch the league title at the Red Bull Arena.
Following their 3-0 victory over Mainz last week, Vincent Kompany and his team have the chance to secure the league title with a win against Leipzig. However, Die Roten will have to play this critical game without Harry Kane due to a yellow card accumulation, resulting in a one-game ban, a decision criticized by the England international.
With the Bundesliga title in sight, Vincent Kompany will align his strongest starting lineup with his available players. Here is Bayern Munich's predicted starting XI for the Leipzig game.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer - The German goalkeeper has fully recovered from his calf injury and seems set to start against Leipzig. However, there is a chance that Kompany will start Urbig if he wants to avoid any risks to his captain's health.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austria international is the number one option at this position and should start their next game.
CB: Eric Dier - The England international, who will partner Kim Min-jae in Bayern's backline, will look to secure the title against Leipzig as he is set to leave the club this summer.
CB: Kim Min-jae - South Koreans have struggled all season with fitness issues. Nonetheless, he is one of their best option at this position and should start their next game.
LB: Josip Stanisic - He has started all of Bayern Munich's recent key games in this position, and the title-clinching game against Leipzig should be no exception.
CDM: Joshua Kimmich - He is the one dictating the pace and providing balance to his side. His presence on the pitch is pivotal to their success.
CDM: Aleksandar Pavlovic - He has missed a big part of the season through illness, and since his return, he has put in top performances, which gives him a solid chance to start.
RM: Leroy Sané - The German international is having a solid season with Die Roten, becoming a reliable player under Kompany. Therefore, he will start for his team.
CAM: Michael Olise - The Frenchman started in this position in their last few games and is set to it again behind Thomas Muller.
LM: Kingsley Coman - In what is likely his last season at the club, Coman will look to add another Bundesliga title to his tally. However, Serge Gnabry could also start in this position.
ST: Thomas Muller - In the absence of Harry Kane, Muller is set to start this crucial game against Leipzig and lead Bayern's offensive line.
