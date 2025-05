RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

๐Ÿ—ฃ๏ธ ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€ ๐Ÿ’ฌ



โ€œManu has had a good week of training. We'll sit down together this afternoon and then decide what's best for him and the team. It doesn't change anything in attack that Harry, Jamal and others are out.โ€โ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/ydHznhYZvO