RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will face fifth-placed RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga on May 3.
Vincent Kompany's side are sitting at the top of the league, eight points ahead of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, and needs a win to reclaim the Bundesliga title from Leverkusen. However, they will have to face Leipzig without their star striker, Harry Kane, who will be suspended for the crucial game following his fifth yellow card of the season. Meanwhile, Die Roten Bullen is fifth in the league table, two points behind Freiburg and the last Champions League spot.
The Bavarians are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga games, scoring seven goals across their last two outings — dominating Heidenheim 4-0 and Mainz 3-0.
Meanwhile, Die Roten Bullen registered two wins, two losses and a draw in their in their five previous games. Their last league game ended on a 4-0 away defeat at the hands of third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
In the reverse fixture, Bayern thrashed Leipzig 5-1 at the Allianz Arena, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.
Here's a look at the last five competitive fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
December 20, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 5-1 RB Leipzig
February 24, 2024 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig
September 30, 2023 (Bundesliga)
RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich
August 12, 2023(DFL Supercup)
Bayern Munich 0-3 RB Leipzig
May 20, 2023 (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 1-3 RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich Team News vs RB Leipzig
Ahead of their title-clinching game against Leipzig, Die Roten will see Manuel Neuer return to the squad after recovering from his calf that kept him sidelined for over three weeks. Additionally, Raphael Guerreiro, Hiroki Ito, Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies are all injured but could travel with the team to potentially celebrate the title.
Meanwhile, Harry Kane, who received his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-0 victory over Mainz last week, will be suspended for this crucial game against Die Roten Bullen.
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 9:30 am EST (6:30 am PST, 15:30 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
United States:ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.
Canada:DAZN Canada.
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Mix.
