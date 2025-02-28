Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Bundesliga Matchup
Bayern Munich faces Stuttgart later, looking to extend its lead to 11 points at the top of the Bundesliga standings with a win.
Vincent Kompany knows he has a big Champions League game after this but knows weakening the starting lineup too much could cost them.
Joshua Kimmich is out of the squad with an injury. Kompany will also have to deal with the late absence of Aleksandar Pavlović and Sacha Boey, both out with flu/cold.
Kompany has made a few changes to the starting XI but still has a strong team.
Bayern Munich's starting lineup vs. Stuttgart
1. Manuel Neuer
3, Kim Min-jae
8. Leon Goretzka
9. Harry Kane
10. Leroy Sané
15. Eric Dier
16. João Palhinha
17. Michael Olise
19. Alponso Davies
27. Konrad Laimer
42. Jamal Musiala
