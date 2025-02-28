Bayern Munich

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Bundesliga Matchup

Bayern Munich travels to Stuttgart for the Bundesliga Clash.

Bayern Munich faces Stuttgart later, looking to extend its lead to 11 points at the top of the Bundesliga standings with a win.

Vincent Kompany knows he has a big Champions League game after this but knows weakening the starting lineup too much could cost them.

Joshua Kimmich is out of the squad with an injury. Kompany will also have to deal with the late absence of Aleksandar Pavlović and Sacha Boey, both out with flu/cold.

Kompany has made a few changes to the starting XI but still has a strong team.

Bayern Munich's starting lineup vs. Stuttgart

1. Manuel Neuer

3, Kim Min-jae

8. Leon Goretzka

9. Harry Kane

10. Leroy Sané

15. Eric Dier

16. João Palhinha

17. Michael Olise

19. Alponso Davies

27. Konrad Laimer

42. Jamal Musiala

