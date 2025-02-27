Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will take on Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.
The question for head coach Vincent Kompany is whether he will rotate the starting lineup. They face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 on March 5, so with an 8-point gap in the league, they could rest several players.
Midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be absent; Kompnay confirming he likely won't travel with the team.
MORE: Vincent Kompany Reveals Joshua Kimmich's Injury Status Ahead Of VfB Stuttgart Game
Harry Kane, Dayot Upamecano, and Aleksandar Pavlović all look to be available, with the former playing 30 minutes against Entract Frankfurt after an injury.
Here's what Bayern Munich's XI could look like for the Bundesliga encounter.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Stuttgart (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer - Vincent Kompany is not one to rotate his goalkeeper, with Manual Neuer the captain and leader.
RB: Sacha Boey - Konrad Laimer has played a lot of matches recently and could be rested ahead of the Champions League game.
CB: Dayot Upamecano - The Frenchman is available, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were rested. However, Kompany may rest Min-jae instead.
CB: Eric Dier - Dier was excellent in deputizing for Upemecano against Frankfurt. He could start again, but Dier could also start the Champions League game.
LB: Alphonso Davies - The Canadian scored the winner to book Bayern's place into the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Likely starts, but Raphaël Guerreiro also could.
DM: Aleksandar Pavlovic - Kompany said Aleksandar Pavlović was available, but he was not with the team on Thursday training. If he can't play, Laimner could play.
DM: Leon Goretzka - Joshua Kimmich is out, so Goretzka should start, but his CDM partner is a question mark.
RW: Michael Olise - Olise scored the opening goal against Frankfurt and Celtic in the first leg of the UCL playoff. Gnabry may start if Kompany wants to rest Olise.
AM: Jamal Musiala - The 22-year-old is in excellent form and scored a brilliant solo goal against Frankfurt last week.
LW: Leroy Sané - The German started the last game but could begin again, with Kingsley Coman possibly set to be in the XI against Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL.
ST: Harry Kane - He played the final 30 minutes against Frankfurt and could start this game and come off after an hour.
