Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich continue their Bundesliga title pursuit with a visit to Stuttgart on Friday at the MHP Arena.
Last weekend, Bayern comfortably breezed past Frankfurt, winning 4-0 and making it nine unbeaten in the league.
Being the weekend's first fixture, three points for Bayern against Stuttgart would mean they move 11 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga, who play away at 3rd place Frankfurt on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim. Sebastian Hoeneß's side finished 2nd last season, above Bayern Munich, but haven't reached the same heights this term. They sit in 7th place in the Bundesliga and were eliminated in the first phase of the Champions League, finishing one point outside the playoff positions.
Serhou Guirassy, who scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season, and center-back Waldemar Anton, both left for Borussia Dortmund, give reasons for this year's drop-off
The return fixture at the Allianz Arena ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Vincent Kompany's men, featuring a hat-trick from Harry Kane. Last time at the MHP Arena, however, Stuttgart recorded their first win over Bayern in six years.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
October 19, 2024
Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart
May 4, 2024
Stuttgart 3-1 Bayern Munich
December 17, 2023
Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart
March 4, 2023
Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich
September 10, 2022
Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart
Bayern Munich Team News vs Stuttgart
Not everything was all smiles in last week's 4-0 win against Frankfurt, as Joshua Kimmich was forced off with a hamstring injury.
This means it is likely to be Pavlovic and Goretzka in the double pivot of Bayern's 4-2-3-1.
Harry Kane came off the bench to play the last half hour or so last week and could be back in from the start against Stuttgart after a calf problem.
Dayot Upemacano also returned to training this week after missing the Frankfurt game and may return to the starting lineup.
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Time
Time: 2:30pm EST (11:30am PST / 7:30pm GMT)
How to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
United States - ESPN+
United Kingdom - Sky Sports Football
Canada - DAZN Canada
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Director Max Eberl Lays Out Plan for Thomas Müller Contact Talks
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Vincent Kompany Reveals Joshua Kimmich's Injury Status Ahead Of VfB Stuttgart Game
Bayern Munich Eyeing Potential Move For $55 Million Real Madrid Star
CBS Sports Analyst Jamie Carragher Predicts Winner Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen In The UCL