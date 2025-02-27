Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

🗣️ 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵𝘂𝗮 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗵: 💬



“Our focus is only on Stuttgart. But he will probably not travel with us. This match likely comes too soon for him.”#FCBayern #VfBFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/FXwbERJp28