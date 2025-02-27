Bayern Munich

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich continue their Bundesliga title pursuit with a visit to Stuttgart on Friday at the MHP Arena.

Last weekend, Bayern comfortably breezed past Frankfurt, winning 4-0 and making it nine unbeaten in the league.

Being the weekend's first fixture, three points for Bayern against Stuttgart would mean they move 11 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga, who play away at 3rd place Frankfurt on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim. Sebastian Hoeneß's side finished 2nd last season, above Bayern Munich, but haven't reached the same heights this term. They sit in 7th place in the Bundesliga and were eliminated in the first phase of the Champions League, finishing one point outside the playoff positions.

Serhou Guirassy in action for Stuttgar
IMAGO / Sven Simon

Serhou Guirassy, who scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season, and center-back Waldemar Anton, both left for Borussia Dortmund, give reasons for this year's drop-off

The return fixture at the Allianz Arena ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Vincent Kompany's men, featuring a hat-trick from Harry Kane. Last time at the MHP Arena, however, Stuttgart recorded their first win over Bayern in six years.

Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.

Date

Result

October 19, 2024

Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart

May 4, 2024

Stuttgart 3-1 Bayern Munich

December 17, 2023

Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart

March 4, 2023

Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich

September 10, 2022

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart

Bayern Munich Team News vs Stuttgart

Not everything was all smiles in last week's 4-0 win against Frankfurt, as Joshua Kimmich was forced off with a hamstring injury.

This means it is likely to be Pavlovic and Goretzka in the double pivot of Bayern's 4-2-3-1.

Harry Kane came off the bench to play the last half hour or so last week and could be back in from the start against Stuttgart after a calf problem.

Dayot Upemacano also returned to training this week after missing the Frankfurt game and may return to the starting lineup.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Date

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Time

Time: 2:30pm EST (11:30am PST / 7:30pm GMT)

How to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich

United States - ESPN+

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Football

Canada - DAZN Canada

