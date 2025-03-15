Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, and More React to Bayern Munich’s Draw Against Union Berlin
Bayern Munich's Bundesliga away clash against Union Berlin ended in a 1-1 draw. Leroy Sane scored (75') the opener before Benedict Hollerbach equalized (83').
Bayern have now dropped points in back-to-back Bundesliga matches, losing 3-2 to VfL Bochum last weekend.
Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic, and Max Eberl spoke to the media after the Union Berlin draw. Read on to know what they had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: Congratulations to Union Berlin. It was a game with two facets for us – the performance and the result. We aren't satisfied with the result, but we didn't turn in a bad performance, we didn't allow anything for a long time. We did a better job up front and were more dangerous in the second half. Hats off to Union, they took their one chance. It'll go on for us.
Leroy Sane: It hurts that it ended in a 1-1 draw. We knew it would be a tough game here – I think that goes for all teams. They defend well and are very fit. We still tried to do our best and defended very well. The opener helped us of course. It hurts that it ended in a 1-1 draw, but we'll keep going. It's a Bundesliga game and we want to fight for the championship title, as early as possible. Our goal was to take three points, unfortunately it didn't work.
Josip Stanisic: We must try to finish off such matches as a team, even with a 1-0 scoreline. We weren't precise enough in attack. We didn't achieve a lot in many situations, but you saw we all wanted it. At the end of the day we made two decisive mistakes in the last two Bundesliga matches. Of course mistakes happen in every match, but these two were costly. We must try to finish off such matches as a team, even with a 1-0 scoreline. I don't think we did a lot wrong, but we're getting punished for every mistake in the Bundesliga at the moment. We're lacking a bit of luck at the moment. If we regain it, it won't be about one point from two matches any more, but about six points. The good thing is that the team gave it everything even though Union Berlin defended around their box with 11 men for almost 90 minutes. It's hard for us if we can't stick to our play.
Max Eberl (sporting director): We didn't create so many chances in the first half, but we stayed calm and knew we'd get our chances. It was clear it wouldn't be easy. Then we finally scored, it went according to plan, down the wing with a deep run. I was very glad Leroy took the chance. Union then attacked, we didn't do so well for a few minutes and we conceded the equaliser. The draw is annoying in light of our dominance.
