Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel In The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany "doesn't distinguish between opponents" as his team faces 17th-placed Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The Bavarians extended their lead at the top of the standings to six points with the 2-1 win over SC Freiburg last week. Kompany is focused on the opposition, knowing they can be dangerous despite their position in the league.
Here are all the key quotes per Bayern Munich from Kompany's Bayern Munich vs Holsten Kiel pre-match press conference.
Q: on Mathys Tel
Kompany: What's important is that the player is still a Bayern player. Every player can be selected until the last moment. My role here is always to use the players available.
Q: On the approach to the February schedule
Kompany: We go fully into every game. After every game we get an overview of every player who's fit. You want to go into every game as strong as possible. It's obviously important for us that the squad is fit. When the squad is fit in February, I'm not worried about us being competitive in every game. The squad is also built for times like this.
Q: On the opponents
Kompany: Holstein Kiel is my priority. It's good to hear that we have the best attack and defense. That shows we're doing our job. It's always about mentality. What Kiel did against Dortmund, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg... That's a feeling they can bring tomorrow. We don't distinguish between opponents, just want to go into the game with hunger.
Q: on this weekend's VAR announcement trials
Kompany: It's an innovation if it's about communication in the stadium. We've seen it in other sports. I'm always in favor of innovation. Let's see how it goes.
Q: on VAR
Kompany: Compared to other leagues, the Bundesliga has fewer and shorter VAR stoppages. It often takes longer in other leagues. We need to see what happens now. I welcome the general idea of looking for more transparency.
Q: On team news
Kompany: The guys who played in the last game should all be available. Hopefully, we will also get a few more players back next week.
