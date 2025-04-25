Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Mainz
Bayern Munich take on Mainz in the Bundesliga, knowing three points put them one result away from being crowned German champions. It won't be easy, as Die Nullfünfer is pushing for a Champions League place.
Vincent Kompany is still missing several key players, with Thomas Muller and Raphael Guerreiro also questionable for the game.
Kompany addressed the media ahead of the mega Bundesliga match. Read on to know what the Bayern manager said (via Bayern Munich).
Q; On team news
Kompany: Thomas Müller has been a bit ill, but I hope he can re-join training today and then be involved tomorrow. He wasn't involved the first three days this week. But Thomas has a lot of experience and mentality. Apart from that, everything's fine. We need to wait and see with Raphael Guerreiro. But otherwise it's been a good week. The guys have trained well.
Q: On potential title celebrations
Kompany: I've just prepared for the Mainz game. The game is the only important thing, what happens during the 90 minutes. All other scenarios aren't on my mind.
Q: On winning titles as a coach
Kompany: I won a title in England with Burnley. As a coach, you feel it's the players who've won the title, so I wouldn't say it's my title. It's about the players. Talent determines a lot. I want them to get the chance to show their best. I hope we can do it, but it's important that the players want to achieve it.
Q: On Mainz
Kompany: The players need to know what's needed to be tactically and mentally ready for every game. We lost the reverse fixture in Mainz. Knowing the team as I do, the motivation is very high. We need to look to our qualities. Mainz have earned their results, have a clear idea, are consistent in everything they do. When they press, they press together. When they defend, they defend together. They've also had belief this season. They're always a threat. Our motivation is there. We lost against them, which we don't want.
Q: On the loss in Mainz earlier this season
Kompany: Everything has to come together if you want to go through a season without defeat. We got a red card against Bochum, meaning it was no longer the perfect situation. In Mainz, everything went for Mainz and it wasn't a good game by us. We were the better team in most games, but weren't better there. We always move on. We immediately prepare for our next goals. We've got the motivation to keep going. We try to improve every week.
Q: On the women's team
Kompany: The women's team plays a bit part. Everyone expects Bayern to be successful in all areas. I really hope they win the title. It's a family club, where people work hard together for success. I hope we also do our job.
Q: On looking ahead to the Club World Cup
Kompany: It's a special season with the Club World Cup. We've worked with every department so we can create the best possible plan. Some players will also be in action with their national teams. It's important that we're top fit for this Club World Cup. When the first game of the Club World Cup comes around, then that's the most important game for me. We always have the goal to win, and that'll be the same there. Some players will have two weeks of holiday before that, but some only five or six days. We've then got a short break after the Club World Cup, which we want to use and then prepare for the new season. When we're wearing this shirt, we always want to win.
Q On Lennart Karl and other young players
Kompany: We've got good young guys in training. They're progressing nicely. Them being part of the squad isn't just a gift but also reward for their work. We want to give them the chance to make it. There are many more steps to go. Our job is to give them an environment where they can develop.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details On Kim Min-Jae’s Bayern Munich Future
Uli Hoeness Names One Bayern Munich Player Who Deserves A Bundesliga Winners Medal More Than Others
Contract Talks Between Bayern Munich And Dayot Upamecano Stall Over Issues From Both Sides