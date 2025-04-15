Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan at the San Siro, looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
Bayern know the task at hand is tough, but it's expected at this stage of the competition. The last time the two sides met at the San Siro, the German side ran out with 2-0 winners. Head coach Vincent Kompany will take that this time.
Kopmany spoke to the media ahead of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich on April 16, (via Bayern Munich).
Q: on criticism of Kim in recent days
Kompany: I've cleared it up. It's not about one player. We've had several situations where players were absent. We've always developed the energy to create chances and play well. When it comes to individual players, we always discuss it internally and face to face. I believe in the team and our lads.
Q: On the crucial quarter-final second leg
Kompany: Sometimes they're special nights. They're nights that can be decided by one moment. Hopefully we have the chances again like in the first leg - maybe there won't be as many. We have to be there in those moments, defend well and score the goals up front. The belief is there, at the end of the day we just need to win one match. We always play to win. Hopefully we can experience a very special night, also for our fans.
Q: On the clash with Inter
Kompany: There's an anticipation for this match, it feels proper. It's the best team in Italy against the best team in Germany at the moment. The stadium is also one of the best there is. It doesn't get much better. The quality and the talent are also there. The most important thing is that we deliver our best performance.
Q: On what it will come down to tomorrow
Kompany: Everything plays a part: the quality of the opponents, our qualities. It's not just about the opening minutes. It could go on for 90 or 120 minutes. It's two teams with a lot of experience in Europe. Every player knows what it's about.
Q: On who will start out wide
Kompany: We have more than two players who have performed there. That's very important for tomorrow. The match will go all the way, in the first leg a lot happened in the closing stages. That's why it's important that Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise are in form. We'll see tomorrow who starts. The boys have performed, hopefully they will again tomorrow.
Q: On how Bayern are approaching tomorrow night
Kompany: Inter also led at the Allianz Arena and still the match didn't turn out that badly for us. We have to win one match, that's our normal task. You have to do your job, in defence and attack. It's about a balance between courage and control. We understand what's required in this match.
Q: On Inter's approach
Kompany: You'll have to ask the Inter coach. The most important thing is that we know how to react. We have to be prepared for them to press, but also for them to play defensively. We have to make the right decisions at the important moments.
Q: On whether Bayern have practised penalties
Kompany: We've been practising it since the first cup game against Ulm and we've kept practising it. If it goes that far, we'll have done a few things right and hopefully we'll take the momentum into the penalty shoot-out.
Q: On what would happen if Bayern are knocked out
Kompany: You ask what will happen if we're knocked out. Our mindset is that we'll achieve it, though. That's how we're going into the match. We live for chances.
Q: On the San Siro
Kompany: It's no ordinary stadium, it's one of the best in Europe. It will be a special atmosphere. We believe in our players to deliver special performances in these moments. You can create special memories in games like this.
Q: On Inter striker Marcus Thuram
Kompany: I've had the chance to watch several matches involving Thuram. He's a top striker and is capable of creating chances out of nothing.
Q: On Jonas Urbig
Kompany: That's one of the positive stories we have to take away. Despite the setbacks, we have 100 percent confidence that we can do it with these guys. What Jonas and the other boys have shown so far is that they can put in the performances that will get us results. The pressure is on the experienced players. We'll take Jonas' energy and talent with us.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg
Lothar Matthaus Predicts Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich and Addresses Harry Kane’s Lack Of Goals