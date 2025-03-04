Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL
German teams Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen take the stage on March 5 in the Champions League Round of 16.
Head coach Vincent Kompany knows the task at hand despite being eight-points clear the the Bundesliga standings.
Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the game. Here's what the Belgian manager had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On the last-16 showdown with Leverkusen
Kompany: It's still a match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso and I can't use the ball. Both teams have a lot of individual quality and a lot of intensity. The three previous matches have been three different stories. They've always gone all the way, there hasn't been much in them. Leverkusen have earned the right to be seen as top opponents. We're looking forward to the match because it's a top match.
Q: On how Bayern are approaching the home leg
Kompany: I'm not going to say too much on the match tomorrow. I'm staying consistent. We also don't have a problem with defending deep at times if the other team justifies that. That's how it was in the last match, but it depends on the momentum. We're playing at home, we want to deliver our best and we're not going into it to do a bit less and then do more next week.
Q: On Joshua Kimmich and the team news
Kompany: For a game like this you're always at 100 percent. Aleksandar Pavlović is ill, hopefully he'll be back soon.
Q: On the battle between Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz
Kompany: Every player must go his own way. It's brilliant for Germany that they have both these players. We hope we can contain Leverkusen's qualities as a team and that we get the best performance from our individual players. I don't want to talk up the two boys though.
Q: On how Kompany is taking the second leg into consideration
Kompany: It definitely plays a role, you can't lose sight of it. We're playing at home tomorrow, which also needs its own mentality. Of course, we have the same demands away from home but there are factors that play a role. Tomorrow is not all or nothing, we mustn't forget that there are two games. But we're at home tomorrow, where something special can always happen.
Q: On whether there could be surprises in the fourth meeting with Leverkusen this season
Kompany: That's always a possibility. It's often just details that are changed. The games so far have always been on the edge, there's always been a lot going on tactically, which has also influenced the momentum. I'm excited, we've had our preparation. You can prepare as much as you want, but when you cross the white line it's up to the players.
Q: On what in particular it will come down to tomorrow
Kompany: Every match against them has really come down to details. The three matches against them have all been very different. I don't expect any big difference in these two matches, but you never know. We don't want to give too much away.
Q: On the fact that Leverkusen have five players on yellow cards
Kompany: It might be that it has an effect on the players who are on yellow cards. You have to give everything in every situation, there'll be moments when you don't have everything under control. It's important our main focus is on what we can influence.
