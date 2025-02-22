Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga showdown on February 23. The Bavarians are leading the league table with 55 points from 22 matches.
They hold an eight-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. With a win, Bayern can take a further step to snatch back the title from Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what the Bayern Munich boss had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On Eintracht Frankfurt
Kompany: We're playing against the team in third place. They've done a lot right this season. It's a club that brings through very talented players. There are a lot of players at Frankfurt now who are very close to taking the next step. That's why Frankfurt have enjoyed such success in recent years. They defended very well against us there.
Q: On facing Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16
Kompany: It'll be a top game at home. We want to win it.
Q: On Harry Kane's fitness
Kompany: It's not the first time this season we might have to deal without him. We can never replace Harry like-for-like. There aren't many players who score 30-40 goals a season. We'll try to find the best solution tomorrow to win the game.
Q: On the team's style of play
Kompany: We played the same way against Bremen two weeks ago and won 3-0 at home. When we have lots of games, it's sometimes the case that you win points but it's not easy to play with the same performance level throughout the season. The goal is always that we perform to our best in the next game. You can never change what happened in the last game. There's been a lot of games in a short space of time. We now need to make sure that we're top again tomorrow. We always focus on the next game. We know we can create special moments in this stadium.
Q: On which players are fit for the game
Kompany: On the whole, we've come through this spell of three games in six days quite well. Because it was so intense, it's normal that we'll have to wait till the last minute for the Frankfurt game. Joshua Kimmich is one of those players. For the next period after Frankfurt, if everything goes well, we'll have a big squad available - and we'll need it.
