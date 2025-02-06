Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen In The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany claimed, "It's not easy to always be perfect, but that's our goal." This comes amid recent criticism about his team's defensive record. His team will take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday.
The Bavarians are 6 points clear of rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga standings after surviving a late scare from Holstein Kiel, running out 4-3 winners in their last league match. Despite a big Champions League Play-off match away at Celtic next week, Kompany's focus remains on Werder Bremen and maintaining their fantastic league form.
Here are all the key quotes per Bayern Munich from Kompany's Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen pre-match press conference.
Q: On Mathys Tel's Departure
Kompany: In every situation, we have to be honest and communicative with the players, and we always do that. We've discussed everything with the players, also in the long term and the human aspect, which is important for their development. In the end, you make a decision. We don't focus on outside noise. We just want what's right for the club.
Q: On team news
Kompany: It's looking good. I hope the question of why someone isn't playing will come up more often. That'll mean we have a full squad. We now have a large, fit squad in training. I'm looking forward to the games because the guys are in good form. Apart from Alphonso Davies, we don't have any major absentees. We have two players with minor colds, we still have to wait and see there. Basically, the squad is fit. Leon Goretzka is back.
Q: On the best Bundesliga record in nine years
Kompany: I'm consistent. When negative things are reported, I stay calm, and the same goes for positive things. It's a goal to be better than our level in recent years. The focus is very high. What the club has accomplished in recent years is incredible; it's unique to Europe. I always keep my composure and always want to keep it going for as long and as far as possible.
Q: On how he will improve the defense
Kompany: It's different. You're 4-0 up against Kiel; in other games, it's very tight. I was lucky to have been part of this 100-point season as a player in England. You always have to bear in mind that the whole season is important, every phase, every moment. Then, you can maximize your success. But we're human; we're not perfect. We always have to try to improve what's not going so well.
Q: On the differences between Werder Bremen and Celtic
Kompany: They're certainly different in terms of their setup. We're only focused on Bremen. We can only win one game tomorrow against Bremen. That has absolute priority. They're very good away from home. There are no easy games in the Bundesliga.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich Chief Slams Thomas Tuchel’s Transfer Policy And Makes Vincent Kompany Comparison
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Avoid 2023 Winners In Playoff Round Draw