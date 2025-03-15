Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will travel to the Alte Försterei to face Union Berlin on Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga. The Bavarians are at the top of the standings, holding an eight-point advantage over current German champions Bayer Leverkusen.
In their midweek Champions League clash, Die Roten punched their ticket into the quarterfinals of the competition after their dominant victories over Xabi Alonso's side (5-0 on aggregate).
The Bavarians fell to a shock 3-2 home defeat to VfL Bochum in their last league game, though Kompany selected a largely rotated squad ahead of their crucial European game. As for Union Berlin, they came out victorious in their game against fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern has met Die Eisernen just 11 times in their history, all since their first promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season. They have yet to lose, winning eight and drawing three.
Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.
Date
Result
November 2, 2024
Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin
April 20, 2024
Bayern Munich 5-1 Union Berlin
January 24, 2024
Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin
February 26, 2023
Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin
September 3, 2022
Bayern Munich 1-1 Union Berlin
Bayern Munich Team News vs Union Berlin
As Kompany announced at his latest press conference, Kim Min-jae will miss several weeks due to a tendon Achilles injury. Meanwhile, club captain Manuel Neuer has progressed in his recovery from a calf injury sustained last week. Furthermore, Aleks Pavlovic is still sidelined for the Union Berlin game, while Joao Palhinha is suspended after his red card against VfL Bochum.
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:30am EST (7:30am PST / 2:30pm GMT)
How To Watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
United States - ESPN+
Canada - DAZN Canada
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Every Bayern Munich Player to Receive an International Call-Up for March
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches