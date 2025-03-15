Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich travel to the capital to face 14th-placed Union Berlin on Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga.
The Bavarians fell to a surprising 3-2 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum last week in the league with a largely rotated squad. However, they came out victors 2-0 of the Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayer Leverkusen midweek to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.
Ahead of this game, Vincent Kompany will have to do without several of his key players as Manuel Neuer is still recovering from a calf strain, while Kim Min-jae and Pavlovic will be out for several weeks due to an achilles injury and mononucleosis, respectively.
Nonetheless, the Belgian coach fielded a strong starting lineup in the last game before the international break. He made three changes to the side that defeated Bayer Leverkusen midweek.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs Union Berlin
40. Urbig
2. Upamecano
6. Kimmich
7. Gnabry
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
15. Dier
17. Olise
19. Davies
42. Musiala
44. Stanisic
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Every Bayern Munich Player to Receive an International Call-Up for March
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga