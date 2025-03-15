Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich will travel to the Alte Försterei to face 14th-placed Union Berlin on Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga.
In their last league game, Die Roten fell to a shock home defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum, while Union Berlin ran out 2-1 victors against 4th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ahead of the international break, the Bavarians will look to increase their advantage at the top of the league over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.
Furthermore, Vincent Kompany will be unable to count on some key players for this game. Manuel Neuer, Aleks Pavlovic, and Kim Min-jae are injured, while Joao Palhinha is suspended following his red card against Bochum.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Union Berlin (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - With Neuer on the sidelines, the young goalkeeper should remain the starter between the sticks.
RB: Sacha Boey - Konrad Laimer should be rested for this game against Union Berlin, which will allow the Frenchman to continue his return to full fitness.
CB: Eric Dier - The English defender is set to start this game, following Kim Min-jae's injury.
CB: Dayot Upamecano - Upamecano is a key player in Kompany's system and will start the game alongside Dier.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro- Following his brace in their last league game, the Portuguese defender should earn a start in this game, though there is a chance he could also start in the midfield.
DM: Joshua Kimmich - Kimmich is a crucial piece of Kompany's system and starts every game if fit.
DM: Leon Goretzka- Goretzka should partner Kimmich in Bayern's double pivot this weekend, the Bavarians are looking to bounce back from their last defeat and will start with a strong lineup.
RM: Michael Olise - After joining the club this summer, Olise is already a key player in the team and plays an important part in their success. Therefore, the France international should start their next game.
LM: Leroy Sané - Leroy Sané is a solid option for Bayern and could start this game. Furthermore, Coman might be a doubt after his knock.
CAM: Jamal Musiala - An incredibly talented player, Musiala has played a huge part in Vincent Kompany's team's success this season.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane is in great form; he scored three goals in his last three games and should start the game against Union Berlin.
