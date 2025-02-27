Bayern Munich Director Max Eberl Lays Out Plan for Thomas Müller Contact Talks
Bayern Munich has decisions regarding several players' contracts that end after this current season.
Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, and Thomas Müller could leave the club on a free transfer after the 2024/25 season if they don't agree on a new deal.
MORE: Max Eberl Speaks On Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, And Eric Dier’s Contract Situation At Bayern Munich
Bayern director Max Eberl has commented that the club may be unable to renew every player's contract. However, he has discussed the next stage regarding Müller.
The 35-year-old has been with the club since 2000, signing at 11. Eberl knows the importance of Müller to the Bavarians.
We'll talk to Thomas and then there will be a decision regarding the new season. Thomas is Bayern Munich, he's one of a kind. The fact that they've made a documentary while he's still a player is extraordinary. He lives for football and always wants to achieve everything.- Max Eberl
Reading between the lines, it feels like Bayern could offer a new contract to the veteran. That could possibly be just a one-year one.
Then, it would be up to Müller. Would he be happy with the terms for playing one more season? Or does he feel retirement is the next step in his career?
There is no timeline for when these talks could happen. Whatever the decisions, Thomas Müller will have the respect of the club.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Vincent Kompany Reveals Joshua Kimmich's Injury Status Ahead Of VfB Stuttgart Game
Bayern Munich Eyeing Potential Move For $55 Million Real Madrid Star
CBS Sports Analyst Jamie Carragher Predicts Winner Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen In The UCL