Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Issues Honest Response Regarding Joshua Kimmich Contract Saga
Bayern Munich extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Friday.
Aside from questions about the game, Bayern Executive Max Eberl was asked about midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
MORE: Premier League Club Makes Significant Move for Bayern Munich Midfielder
Kimmich, who did not feature against Stuttgart due to injury, has just four months left on his contract and has yet to sign a new deal with the club.
Eberl was asked by BILD (via @iMiaSanMia) whether the club can afford to let the 30-year-old German international leave on a free transfer.
Generally speaking, nobody is above the club. If a player decides differently, then he decides differently. Things will continue at FC Bayern. There were great players here who were at FC Bayern, but who eventually had to leave the club because they couldn't reach an agreement and their contracts ran out. Then life just went on. We are not at that point [with Kimmich]. That was speaking very generally.- Max Eberl
Kimmich has been linked with several clubs, and reports suggest Arsenal was the latest team to hold talks with the German's representatives.
Eberl was also asked about where the contract talks were, with speculation that the club had recently taken the proposal off the table.
There's a lot of speculation. I've never given updates on negotiations and won't be doing that now either, because that's inappropriate. We treat each other with big respect - we're talking. What's important is how Josh and we as a club treat each other. The talks are very respectful- Max Eberl
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich's 3-1 Win Over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
Neymar Recalls Pep Guardiola’s Wild 2 AM Pitch for Bayern Munich Move
125 Years of Bayern Munich: All Time XI
Bayern Munich Director Max Eberl Lays Out Plan for Thomas Müller Contact Talks