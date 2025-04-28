Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae Opens Up Over Injuries And Performances This Season
Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae has had a tough 2024-25 season. The South Korean international has been criticized mainly by the media due to the poor performances of the Bundesliga leaders.
Min-jae has had his share of injuries, but being the professional he is, he has helped the team by playing through them. It's something fans and media forget when criticizing a player. The defender does not see it as an excuse.
Speaking to Philipp Kessler of TZ, Min-jae opened up about how his injuries affected his performance. However, he still takes responsibility for doing better at times.
The problem with the Achilles tendon is still there. But I grit my teeth, close my eyes and hold on. Mistakes, injuries or too many games - these are perhaps just excuses. I have to continue to stay focused. That is my job. I have to deal with it. Mistakes were of course also caused by the pain. But ultimately, I should have played better.- Kim Min-Jae
The 28-year-old has been backed by his head coach and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus. However, there are still plenty of rumors regarding his future, many coming out of the Premier League.
It is unclear where his future lies, but Min-jae is a good defender who has offered a lot to the club. If he does depart, he will likely do so as a Bundesliga champion.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Former Scout Believes Tottenham Have Made A Decision On Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel
Harry Kane Blasts Referee After Receiving Fifth Yellow Card Of The Bundesliga Season
Former USA Coach Urges Thomas Muller To Join The MLS After Bayern Munich Exit
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details On Kim Min-Jae’s Bayern Munich Future