Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponents
Bayern Munich have been drawn against fellow German team Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16.
The tie's first leg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on either March 4 or 5 before the return leg at the BayArena on March 11 or 12. The exact schedule will be confirmed tonight (February 21st)
Bayern Munich’s passage through to the Round of 16 was secured on Tuesday when Alphonso Davies scored an injury-time equalizer against Celtic to seal a 1-1 draw on the night and, crucially, a 3-2 victory on aggregate for the 2020 Champions League winners.
Should they progress, Bayern will face either Feyenoord or Inter Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich Director Herbert Hainer Compares Young Midfielder to Xabi Alonso
Bayern Munich Fans Crash Servers In Frenzy Over 125th Anniversary Kit
Bayern Munich Sporting Director Reacts To Champions League Clash With Celtic
Former Bayern Munich Player Blasts Manuel Neuer Over Celtic Comments
Tottenham 'Increasingly Confident' Of Striking Permanent Deal For Bayern Munich Attacker