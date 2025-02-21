Bayern Munich

Champions League Draw: Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponents

The Round of 16 fixtures will take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12.

Dylan Chavasse

Alphonso Davies scored the goal that sealed Bayern’s progression to the Round of 16.
Alphonso Davies scored the goal that sealed Bayern’s progression to the Round of 16. / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich have been drawn against fellow German team Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16.

The tie's first leg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on either March 4 or 5 before the return leg at the BayArena on March 11 or 12. The exact schedule will be confirmed tonight (February 21st)

Bayern Munich’s passage through to the Round of 16 was secured on Tuesday when Alphonso Davies scored an injury-time equalizer against Celtic to seal a 1-1 draw on the night and, crucially, a 3-2 victory on aggregate for the 2020 Champions League winners.

Bayern Munich football
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Should they progress, Bayern will face either Feyenoord or Inter Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Latest Bayern Munich News

Bayern Munich Director Herbert Hainer Compares Young Midfielder to Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich Fans Crash Servers In Frenzy Over 125th Anniversary Kit

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Reacts To Champions League Clash With Celtic

Former Bayern Munich Player Blasts Manuel Neuer Over Celtic Comments

Tottenham 'Increasingly Confident' Of Striking Permanent Deal For Bayern Munich Attacker

Published |Modified
Dylan Chavasse
DYLAN CHAVASSE

Dylan has been a sports journalist for over four years, working in both print and digital. He also works as a stadium announcer for Crawley Town FC in the United Kingdom. He covers Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI

Home/News