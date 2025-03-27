Bayern Munich

Defensive Injury Woes Worsen For Bayern Munich After Latest Update

Tests have revealed more problems for one injured Bayern player.

Bayern Munich's hopes of winning multiple trophies this season took a blow on Wednesday as it emerged that two key defenders have suffered serious injuries.

The news came out that Alphonso Davies had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss the rest of the season, whilst Dayot Upamecano sustained a knee injury that was expected to keep him out for several weeks.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies
It has now been reported by BILD that Upamecano's injury is worse than first feared. The Frenchman has cartilage damage and is now expected to be out for at least three months.

Barring a rapid recovery, his season is also over and Bayern has lost two key defenders at a time when the team is fighting to secure the Bundesliga title and go deep in the Champions League.

Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich
Upamecano will have surgery in Innsbruck, Austria before the timeframe of his recovery can be known for sure.

Davies had not long returned from a serious injury and recently signed a new contract with Bayern amid transfer interest from Real Madrid, but he will not be seen until next season.

