FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams Will Bayern Munich Face in the Group Stage?
Bayern Munich will participate in the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup this summer. The tournament will take place in the US in June and July.
Vincent Kompany's side reached the tournament due to their performances in the last four UEFA Champions League campaigns. They reached the quarter-final stages or better.
The draw occurred in December, with Die Roten facing Auckland City, Boca Juniors, and Benfica in Group C.
Who Are the Teams Bayern Munich Will Face?
Auckland City FC
Auckland City FC is the top team in New Zealand, winning the last four Northern League titles. They qualified by winning the 2024 OFC Champions League final.
The Navy Blues City have won 11 OFC Champions Leagues, including the last three. They are the only representatives of the Oceania Football Confederation.
Bayern Munich will face Auckland City FC for the first time, and it will also be the first time they face a team from the Oceania Football Confederation.
Boca Juniors
One of the most prestigious clubs out of Argentina, Boca Juniors, qualified for the tournament due to their record in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. They reached the final in 2023, losing to Brazilian team Fluminense.
Los Xeneizes have won 35 Primera División titles, second to their bitter rivals River Plate (38). They have won six Copa Libertadores, the second most in history. They have also been runners-up six times.
Die Roten has met Boca Juniors once before in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup final. A Samuel Kuffour goal in extra time, giving the win and the trophy.
Benfica
Portuguese side Benfica are a club more familiar with Bayern. They qualified due to their performance in the last four Champions League tournaments.
As Águias are the most successful club in Portugal, winning 38 Primeira Liga and finishing runners-up 30 times. They won the European Cup twice, in 1961 and 1962, and lost the five finals.
The Bavarians have faced Benfica 13 times in history and have not lost any meetings (W12 D2). They met in this season's UEFA Champions League, Bayern winning 1-0 at the Allianz Arena.
Date and Time Bayern Munich Play
Sunday, June 15
Bayern Munich v Auckland City FC - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m. EST, 10:00 a.m. PST, 6:00 p.m. CET
Thursday, June 19 (Saturday, June 20, CET/GMT)
Bayern Munich v CA Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 9:00 EST, 6:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 a.m. CET
Tuesday, June 24
SL Benfica v Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
