Former Player Angelo Stiller Has Message for Bayern Fans After Scoring Against Them
Bayern Munich managed a 3-1 win over Stuttgart in Baden-Württemberg yesterday. It took the Bavarians 11 points clear of rivals Bayer Leverkusen, who play today.
Despite the two-goal margin, Bayern found its opponents challenging. They needed a 90th-minute Leon Goretzka goal to secure the three points.
MORE: Vincent Kompany, Leon Goretzka and Christoph Freund React To Bayern Munich's Bundesliga Win
Stuttgart opened the scoring in the 34th minute after dominating the opening 30 minutes. Former Bayern player Angelo Stiller smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box.
Unsurprisingly, after giving his team the lead, the midfielder celebrated the fantastic goal with high emotions.
Stiller, who played in the Die Roten Academy from 2010-2019, sent a message to the fans who once cheered him on.
I’d like to apologise to the Bayern fans for celebrating. It wasn’t right or respectful. I was full of euphoria and didn’t think about it.- Angelo Stiller
After his time at Bayern youth level, Stiller jumped to the second team. During the 202/21 season, he managed two appearances in the Champions League for the first team and one in the DFB-Pokal.
The now 23-year-old moved to Hoffenheim in 2021 before signing with Stuttgart in the summer of 2023.
I'm sure the Bayern Munich fans will forgive him for his celebrations. It likely helped that they went on to win the game.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
