Harry Kane Hailed For Brilliantly Replacing Robert Lewandowski At Bayern Munich
Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in 2023 summer and has since been in stellar form for the Bavarians. He has so far scored 80 goals and provided 24 assists in 88 appearances for the club.
Kane has added 36 goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances this season to his career tally. Kane has become Bayern Munich's attacking talisman, a role previously held by Robert Lewandowski for almost a decade, until his 2022 departure to Barcelona. The Polish striker scored 344 times in 375 appearances for Bayern and also managed 73 assists.
Harry Kane, though, hasn't let the club feel Lewandowski's void since his arrival. Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has hailed Kane for how he has played and also dismissed the notion that the Bundesliga is easy. He pointed out Tottenham Hotspur's struggle since Kane's departure. Pettit told Sambaslots (via GOAL):
Critics say that winning the Bundesliga means nothing but come on, German teams have been right there in European competitions in recent years and it’s a very difficult league to win. Harry Kane has gone to Bayern Munich and banished the shadow of Robert Lewandowski absolutely brilliantly. For people that have criticised him maybe they need to look at where Spurs are now.- Emmanuel Petit
Harry Kane, though, went trophyless in his first season at Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga last season. Bayern, however, look well on course to win the domestic league this season, meaning Kane is on the verge of winning the first major trophy of his professional career.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Contract Talks Between Bayern Munich And Dayot Upamecano Stall Over Issues From Both Sides
Bayer Leverkusen Chief Slams Bayern Munich’s Stance On Florian Wirtz Deal
Athletic Correspondent Gives Reason Why Harry Kane Could Choose MLS Over Premier League Return
Bayern Munich Legend Advises Club To Sign Barcelona Target Who Has Leader Mentality