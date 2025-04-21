Leaked: Are These Bayern Munich’s 2025-26 Kits?
Bayern Munich look well set to once again become the Bundesliga champions in 2024-25. Vincent Kompany's side have 72 points from 30 matches, eight more than second placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern look all set to snatch the title back from Leverkusen having missed out on it in 2023-24. The Bavarians, however, were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Inter Milan after a 4-3 aggregate loss last week.
Bayern have only four games remaining in their season until the FIFA Club World Cup in June. Hence, the 2025-26 season is already in sight and Bayern's newest kits have now reportedly been leaked on social media.
The home kit is a traditional combination of red and white. There are stripes on the neck as well as on the arms. The stripes also come up from the bottom to around the chest area. Overall, the design looks classy as always with a touch of innovation.
The second kit is white with some grey and orange fades. The orange coloring is on the sleeves as well as on the body and the neck of the jersey. Overall, it's an eye-catching design and Harry Kane and co. are expected to make the jersey one that's on demand.
The third kit is spectacular as well. An all black jersey with the sponsor logo on chest and white stripes around the neck area. There also checkered red stripes around the neck and the sleeves, which gives the jersey a unique look. The bordering of the arm and the neck area is greenish.
