Max Eberl Speaks On Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, And Eric Dier’s Contract Situation At Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, and Eric Dier will all see their Bayern Munich contract expire this summer. All three players have been crucial for the Bavarians in recent times.
Sane has been at the club since 2020 and has made 206 appearances, scoring 56 goals and providing 52 assists. Dier spent a loan spell at the club and then joined permanently in the summer of 2024. He has played 34 matches for the Bavarians.
Kimmich, on the other hand, has been playing for Bayern since 2015. He has so far made 426 appearances, scoring 43 goals and providing 114 assists.
After Bayern's 4-0 Bundesliga home win against Eintracht Frankfurt, Eberl reflected on the contract status of all three players. Speaking to Deutschen Presse-Agentur. he said about Sane:
I think Leroy played very well [against Frankfurt], both offensively and defensively. He did a very good job. We know what we have in Leroy.
He added about Kimmich:
We have taken a clear position, and now we have to see whether we can get it done. I can’t force anyone [to sign]. I can only say that we would like to extend with him. We would like to see him as one of the faces of FC Bayern in the future, but it’s up to him to decide.
Speaking to Abendzeitung about Dier, he said:
He played very well; we know the value of Eric Dier. If I extend all contracts and bring in three more players, I don’t know if the savings can still work.
