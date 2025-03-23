Sean Dyche Questions Bayern Munich’s Decision to Appoint Vincent Kompany as Head Coach
Vincent Kompany represents the new wave of managers in world football. He was appointed the Bayern Munich boss at the start of the 2024-25 season. Kompany joined after a rather disappointing campaign with Burnley.
He helped The Clarets win the Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League in 2022-23. However, Burnley were relegated in the 2023-24 season.
Former head coach Sean Dyche has questioned Kompany's financial decisions at Burnley. He is also puzzled by Bayern's decision to appoint the Belgian as their manager.
Dyche was in charge of Burnley for almost a decade before Kompany's appointment. He pointed out that Burnley managed to get promoted with some of his signings. However, he has questioned what Kompany's side did in the Premier League despite spending a large amount of money on infrastructure. Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche said:
We've gone to big Komps (Kompany), haven't we? Twenty four (points), I think they got. It's been £127 million and got the Bayern job. Come on, I don't know how that works. I wish I was doing it. I wish I'd have left the club £127 million in debt and then got the Bayern job. Anyways, there's an interesting twist of life.- Sean Dyche
In Kompany's defense, he took over Burnley after they were relegated from the Premier League under Dyche's leadership.
Vincent Kompany, however, has done a notable job since taking over as the Bayern Munich boss. He has been in charge for 41 games so far, with the Bavarians winning 29, drawing six, and losing six of those matches.
Bayern are currently leading the Bundesliga table and are also in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
