The Financial Difficulties Behind Thomas Müller's Expected Bayern Munich Exit
A player spending their entire career at one club has become a very rare thing in soccer. While there is some debate as to whether Thomas Müller would fall into that category, it is accepted that he is Mr. Bayern Munich right now.
Müller actually spent time at TSV Pahl as part of his youth career before he made the move to Bayern Munich's academy in 2000, but since then, he has only ever played for the Bavarian side and the Germany National Team.
That situation is expected to change from the end of this season, as Bayern is not planning to offer Müller a new contract given he is 35 years old and there are financial issues facing the club.
According to Süddeutschen Zeitung, it is only the money from taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup which is keeping Bayern from recording a financial loss for the first time in decades.
It is viewed as 'financial common sense' not to offer a 35-year-old player who is among the club's top earners a new deal, especially given his sporting role has significantly diminished this season under Vincent Kompany.
There is now a discussion between the club and the player to decide when the news should be officially announced to fans, given there is a great emotional connection between Müller and the club.
Müller made his first-team debut under Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008 and has been a mainstay ever since. He has played almost 750 games for the club and has racked up more than 500 goals and assists over the years, as well as countless trophies.
