Two Bayern Munich Players Take Part in Shooting Practice Despite No Training Scheduled
Bayern Munich players were given the day off from training today ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash.
Die Roten will take a 3-0 lead to BayArena in the second leg of the Round of 16 ties, looking for a professional performance against Bayer Leverkusen to book its place in the quarter-final.
Despite no scheduled training today, two Bayern Munich players put on their boots and went outside to participate in shooting drills.
Harry Kane and Michael Olise were pictured by BILD (h/t @iMiaSanMia) outside working on their shooting. The pair did not have a goalkeeper but used inflatables, maybe as target practice.
It comes 24 hours after Bayern lost 3-2 at home to relegation-threatened VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians were 2-0 up but suffered a shock defeat.
It shows the professionalism of the two forwards, putting in the extra work despite the chance to relax, which many of the other players did inside the facility.
Kane scored twice against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg. The first was a fantastic header assisted by Olise from a cross that was just as good. His second was from the penalty spot.
Bayern will be expected to see off their domestic rivals and advance to the next stage. Even more so with the news that star Leverkusen player Florian Wirtz is expected to be out with an injury.
