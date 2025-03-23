When is Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Expected to Return From Injury?
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did not join up with the Germany national squad for the international break. The veteran shot-stopper is recovering from a calf injury in Munich.
The 38-year-old picked up the injury during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen. He has since missed three games, hoping to be back fit for the Bundesliga game against St. Pauli on March 29.
During his recovery at Bayern's training ground, it has been reported that he faced a setback. The Athletic and others have confirmed that after returning to practice this past week, the goalkeeper has suffered a reaction to the injury.
Neuer will now miss the next two games in the Bundesliga against St. Pauli and Augsburg. However, the hope is Die Roten's number one will be available for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on April 8.
Jonas Urbig will likely continue in goal until Neuer can return. The 21-year-old only signed in January from FC Cologne but has performed admirably in the veteran's absence.
The following two games are important in the league, with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen reducing Bayern's lead at the top to six points before the international break.
