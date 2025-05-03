Bayern Munich Chief Breaks Silence On Eric Dier's Decision To Leave
Eric Dier will reportedly leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer as the veteran defender is choosing to stay abroad by signing with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
The BBC reports that Dier is in advanced talks with Monaco over a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth. With the 31-year-old set to leave, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund broke his silence on the situation.
MORE: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction
Freund noted that the two sides discussed an extension. However, the talks didn't lead to any agreement, and Dier opted to continue his career elsewhere (via BBC).
We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn't want to extend and will leave us.- Christoph Freund
Although Bayern Munich is losing a key player to defense, Freund's tone is one of an executive who doesn't have any hard feelings for the Englishman making this decision.
He's a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title.- Christoph Freund
After Bayern Munich's game on Saturday, the Bundesliga side have two more matches in their season. It will be interesting to see if Dier participates in the FIFA Club World Cup with the German side or leave him off their squad and allow his contract to expire on June 30.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Former Scout Believes Tottenham Have Made A Decision On Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel
Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae Opens Up Over Injuries And Performances This Season
Bayern Munich Renew Interest In Barcelona Captain With Release Clause
Harry Kane Blasts Referee After Receiving Fifth Yellow Card Of The Bundesliga Season