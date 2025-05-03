Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Chief Breaks Silence On Eric Dier's Decision To Leave

Eric Dier is reportedly set to sign with AS Monaco on a free transfer.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Eric Dier will reportedly leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer as the veteran defender is choosing to stay abroad by signing with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.  

The BBC reports that Dier is in advanced talks with Monaco over a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth. With the 31-year-old set to leave, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund broke his silence on the situation.

Bayern Munich's Eric Dier
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Freund noted that the two sides discussed an extension. However, the talks didn't lead to any agreement, and Dier opted to continue his career elsewhere (via BBC).

We had discussions with Eric about a new contract. He told us that he doesn't want to extend and will leave us.

Christoph Freund
Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier
IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Although Bayern Munich is losing a key player to defense, Freund's tone is one of an executive who doesn't have any hard feelings for the Englishman making this decision.

He's a great guy. We had a great time together. Hopefully he crowns his time with us with his first title.

Christoph Freund
Harry Kane and Eric Dier at Bayern Munich
IMAGO / Lackovic

After Bayern Munich's game on Saturday, the Bundesliga side have two more matches in their season. It will be interesting to see if Dier participates in the FIFA Club World Cup with the German side or leave him off their squad and allow his contract to expire on June 30.

Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

