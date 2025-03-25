Bayern Munich to Consider Move for Two Bundesliga Strikers as Harry Kane's Backup
Bayern Munich are looking to sign an alternative to Harry Kane ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign and are monitoring VfB Stuttgart's striker Nick Woltemade.
According to Sky Sport Germany, the Bavarians are considering a move for the 23-year-old, making him Harry Kane's backup. However, a move for the player is unlikely as he would not have much game time behind Kane and Musiala in Vincent Kompany's rotation.
MORE: Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Defends His 2024/25 Season Performances
This situation pushed France Under-21 international Mathys Tel to seek more minutes away from Die Roten. Tel is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and could move permanently in the summer.
Woltemade has recorded 12 goals and three assists across 24 games for Stuttgart this season, showcasing great technical ability despite being over 6 feet tall.
Furthermore, Sky reported earlier this week that the German giant are also monitoring Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt. The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season.
However, he may consider staying put if his side qualifies for the Champions League next season, as they are currently sitting in third place in the league.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich: Roundup of Die Roten Players on International Duty - March 24
Sean Dyche Questions Bayern Munich’s Decision to Appoint Vincent Kompany as Head Coach
Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane’s $260,000 Car Goes Up for Sale
When is Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Expected to Return From Injury?
Franck Ribery Reveals He Almost Had Leg Amputed After Retirement