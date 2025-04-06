Chelsea Set To Rival Bayern Munich For 17-Year-Old Sensation
The Premier League side Chelsea have been known for spending big money since the early 2000s. That has continued under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, who took over in 2022.
They recently agreed on deals for Sporting Lisbon duo Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo, with the former joining in 2026. The strategy is to buy young players for the future and players who can help now.
The Blues have targeted another young teenage talent, a player Bayern Munich are highly interested in. Genk’s 17-year-old midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas could be next on their shopping list but will face a battle with the Bavarian side.
The Greek international has already represented his country and had the choice of playing for Belgium due to being born there. He has two caps for Galanolefki and is one of the brightest talents in Europe.
According to journalist Christian Falk of BILD, both teams are interested in the teenage sensation. However, despite being on Bayern's shortlist, Chelsea have made the first move.
Vincent Kompany likes Konstantinos Karetsas. FC Bayern have him on their shortlist, but they haven’t contacted the Belgian side yet. Chelsea, however, I’ve heard are already in talks with the player’s side.- Christian Falk
Die Roten are looking to strengthen their team in the summer while also looking at signing young players with the average age of their squad relatively high.
