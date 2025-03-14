Fabrizio Romano Drops Update on Leroy Sane to Arsenal Links
Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich contract is set to expire this summer. The Germany international has yet to reach an agreement regarding a renewal.
Sane, formerly of Manchester City, has been linked with a Premier League return. Arsenal is reportedly interested in the speedster.
Sane has been a key player for Bayern Munich since his 2020 move, racking up 56 goals and 50 assists in 209 appearances. This season, the 29-year-old has scored eight and set up four more goals in 34 appearances across competitions.
Arsenal have Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, and more in their ranks. Sane's arrival would further bolster the wing options for Mikel Arteta. Fabrizio Romano, however, has revealed that Bayern Munich will work to keep Sane.
He acknowledged that Arsenal are also trying to bring the winger to The Emirates. The reliable journalist wrote for GIVEMESPORT:
No decision has been made on Sané yet, Bayern are still in talks with Leroy to discuss a potential new contract. Arsenal new director Berta will discuss targets internally soon.- Fabrizio Romano
Christian Falk of BILD has also reported Arsenal's interest in Sane. He noted that Bayern, on the other hand, is working on bringing Nico Williams to the club.
Sane scored 39 goals and provided 43 assists in 135 appearances for Manchester City during his stint in English football. He is also a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City. Hence, his experience could add massive value to Mikel Arteta's side. It's a development worth keeping an eye on.
