Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details On Kim Min-Jae’s Bayern Munich Future
Kim Min-Jae's Bayern Munich future looks uncertain at the moment. The South Korean defender joined the club in 2023 as one of the hottest properties in European Soccer. He was phenomenal for Napoli, and several top clubs across the globe took note of Min-jae's abilities.
Min-jae has since made 78 appearances for the Bavarians, including 42 this season. However, he hasn't been in his best form for the Bundesliga club, which has led to the 28-year-old's uncertain future at the club.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided a crucial update on Kim Min-Jae. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said:
Not a good season for him but we also have to be honest, many injuries at Bayern, the players sometimes had to play in not good physical condition. So sometimes, when it's time to judge the players, we also need a clear picture of what's the general situation around him. But there's a concrete possibility for Kim Min-Jae to leave Bayern this summer if a good proposal comes to the table. So, keep an eye on the Kim Min-Jae situation. Because there are several clubs interested in Europe, calling and asking about the situation of Kim Min-Jae.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
The problem in Europe could be the salary. Kim is on big salary at Bayern after they signed him with release clause from Napoli. They didn't pay a big value in terms of transfer fee but the salary was quite huge. This is why for many European clubs, Kim needs to cut his salary, otherwise it could be complicated to make a deal.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added that there's also genuine interest from Saudi Pro League clubs that could match or better Kim Min-Jae's Bayern Munich salary. Romano said it might come down to the player and what he wants, but a club must agree with Bayern Munich.
