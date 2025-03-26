Fabrizio Romano Reveals Tottenham’s Stance on Permanently Signing Mathys Tel From Bayern Munich
Mathys Tel joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Bayern Munich in January. Tel has so far scored once in seven appearances for Spurs.
The 19-year-old Frenchman showed a lot of promise for Bayern. However, with Harry Kane present in the team, opportunities were few and far between for Tel. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 83 appearances for the Bavarians.
Tel was looking for game time elsewhere, and Spurs provided that opportunity. With Dominik Solanke injured, the North Londoners needed a striker as well. Spurs have been rumored to make a permanent move for Tel in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on the matter.
Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said:
This remains the message, Tottenham consider Mathys Tel as a player who can absolutely be part of the project in the future. Then we have to see again, also in this case, financially, how Tottenham want to advance in the summer.At the moment, I can guarantee that Tottenham are fully focused on the present, because obviously the Europa League is too important for them, before deciding on the budget, on what's going to happen next season.- Fabrizio Romano
Mathys Tel scored on his debut for Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, the goals have faded out but the youngster's quality can't be doubted. He is currently on a six-month loan at Spurs, which ends at the end of the 2024-25 season. He has an estimated market value of $40 million.
