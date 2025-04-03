Former Liverpool Star Urges Mo Salah to Join Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich signed Harry Kane from the Premier League in 2023, now Liverpool ace Mo Salah has been tipped by a former Reds star to join the Bavarians.
Salah has been simply magnificent for the Merseysiders since his move to the club. The 32-year-old has also been performing at a very high level this season. He has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 44 appearances across competitions this term.
Salah's contract with the Reds expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. He is yet to renew and Didi Hamann wants to see the talismanic Egyptian at Bayern Munich. He told talkSPORT:
Salah in Munich would be very exciting. Bayern have Kingsley Coman, who hasn’t been their best lately. Leroy Sane will probably leave the club; their most impressive player was Michael Olise, who signed last summer. I think they need two or three players for next season.- Didi Hamann
He added:
Just like the signing of Harry Kane, it would be very exciting to see Salah at Bayern, but it would also be very interesting for the Bundesliga to have a player like Salah. Even if it’s only for a year or two, I would love to see it.- Didi Hamann
Bayern signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, but it didn't go as planned. Salah, however, could turn out to be different. His record for Liverpool is simply stunning. In 393 appearances for the Reds, Salah has scored 243 goals and has provided 110 assists for the Premier League side.
