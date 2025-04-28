Bayern Munich

Former Scout Believes Tottenham Have Made A Decision On Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel arrived at Spurs in January on loan with an option to buy.

Jordan Merritt

Mathys Tel has been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich since January. After deciding he would depart, the Frenchman had several options, but he chose Spurs, with the opportunity of game time.

It's been an up-and-down three months, scoring thrice in 14 appearances. It's always challenging to go to a struggling team halfway through the season, and Tel has not shown his best potential.

Mathys Tel
Spurs have the option to buy the 20-year-old when his loan deal expires, but according to Football Insider, former scout Mike Brown has doubts that will happen.

From what I hear, I think he’ll be going back to Bayern. He’s not quite lived up to expectations since he’s been there, and I think we’re seeing some of the reasons why Bayern were keen to let him go.

Mike Brown

Brown, a former scout at Tottenham and a chief scout for Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers, stated that the price tag was a significant stumbling block on a potential permanent move.

I don’t doubt in an ideal world they’d want to keep him, but he hasn’t shown enough to warrant that price tag of almost £50million. It’s a deal that, to put it simply, is not going to happen at that price. I expect they’ll speak to Bayern Munich, and if there’s a possibility to bring that price down, then they may see what they can do.

Mike Brown
Mathys Tel
The former scout also claimed that the player has talent, and if Spurs manage to achieve Champions League football next season, Tel may want to stick around.

Published |Modified
