Harry Kane Tipped By Ian Darke To Leave Bayern Munich Soon
Harry Kane has been at the center of transfer speculation since the details of his release clause at Bayern Munich came to light. The 31-year-old still has two-and-a-half years left on the contract he signed when he made his emotional move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.
However, he has the option to trigger a move for £67 million this summer or £54 million next winter, which has understandably caught the attention of potential suitors and sparked talk of a possible fairytale return to Spurs.
While speaking to Tottenham News, football commentator Ian Darke believes that the information about Kane’s release clause came from the player’s camp or club officials.
I find it interesting wondering who put the information about Harry Kane’s release clause out in the public domain – somebody somewhere has thrown that out: either Kane’s representatives or Bayern, as if people are testing the water.- Ian Darke
Darke also believes the England captain won’t end his career with the German side. Moreover, he doesn’t see Kane pulling a Luis Figo and playing for the hated rival.
I bet he comes back and ends his career in the Premier League at some point, somewhere – maybe a swan song at Spurs. The jokes about Arsenal… there is no way in this world Kane will ever play for Arsenal.- Ian Darke
Since arriving at Bayern Munich in 2023, Kane has appeared in 76 total matches, scoring 73 goals and recording 22 assists for the Bundesliga side.
