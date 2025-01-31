Jamie Redknapp Reveals Harry Kane’s Take On Outgoing Bayern Munich Star Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur has made a bid of over $60 million to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. Former Spurs ace Harry Kane's take on Tel has come to flight.
Tel, 19, is one of the top prospects in world soccer. The Frenchman has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 83 appearances for the Bavarians.
Spurs, though, are looking to spend an exceptional amount of money to sign Tel. Jamie Redknapp has revealed that he texted Harry Kane asking about Tel.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said:
He [Tel] is a very talented player, that’s for sure. He’s 19 and Tottenham have signed a lot of good young players in the last few years. That seems to be the profile of what they are trying to get. I messaged Harry Kane earlier on just asking what he’s like as I knew I was coming to speak to you guys and he was very complimentary about him. First of all, he says he’s a great guy. He wants to work, good trainer, good finisher, lot of potential.- Jamie Redknapp
Further speaking about Tel's potential transfer to Spurs and his position behind Harry Kane at Bayern, Redknapp said:
He has a lot of talent and can play off the left as well – and they have got a lot of big games coming up. Coming to Tottenham, would he start? There’s still Son, there’s still Kulusevski, there’s still Solanke when he’s fit, so there’s probably not a guarantee he’s going to come in as a regular starter, but trying to get ahead of Kane at Bayern is not easy.- Jamie Redknapp
