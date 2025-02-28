Premier League Club Makes Significant Move for Bayern Munich Midfielder
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich's future at the club is up in the air. The 30-year-old contract expires after this season, with the German club wanting to keep him at the club.
A new contract has been offered, but reports have suggested it has been taken off the table, with Kimmich taking too long to decide on his future.
One of the reasons he has not committed to the club is due to interest from outside of Germany. Reports suggest he wants to take his time before making a decision.
One of the latest clubs to have talked to Kimmich's representatives is Premier League team Arsenal. Skt Sport Reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported the Gunners have held concrete talks about bringing Kimmich on a free transfer this summer.
Kimmich has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool. However, both have said they have pulled out of any move for the versatile German international.
Bayern Munich is still in a strong position to extend his contract. They reportedly offered Kimmich a three-year deal worth around $20-23m gross/year. Negotiations between the player's camp and the club will continue.
