Scout Claims Bayern Munich Have Opened Talks to Sign Liverpool Ace Virgil van Dijk
Bayern Munich have made a few notable signings from the Premier League in recent years. Harry Kane and Eric Dier are key players in the current team, both signed from Tottenham Hotspur.
Yet another Premier League superstar, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, has now been linked with the Bavarians. The Dutchman is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the world.
However, his contract with the Merseysiders is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. Van Dijk is yet to pen a renewal and has confirmed that no recent talks have taken place.
Van Dijk was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid. Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has now thrown Bayern Munich's name into the equation. Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:
Bayern Munich have emerged as serious contenders for Van Dijk. They’re speaking to his agent and seeing whether he would be interested in that move. Ultimately, I think money talks. They’ll look at what Harry Kane has done over there since moving away from the Premier League and how well he has performed.- Mick Brown
Brown continued:
In comparison to the Premier League, it would be a relatively comfortable move for him to make. He could go there, without the pressure that comes with playing for Liverpool and playing in the Premier League, and just enjoy playing his game. But there’s no doubt, if you leave Liverpool and the Premier League to go anywhere else, it’s a step down. It will be up to him to decide whether he makes that move away or stays and competes with Liverpool because no decision has been made yet.- Mick Brown
Virgil van Dijk has been a long-term servant for Liverpool. He has so far made 311 appearances since joining the club in January 2018.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Legends React to the Sad Passing of Former Club Executive Dr. Fritz Scherer
Jamal Musiala Arrives at German National Team Hotel Sporting NFL Jersey
South Korea Head Coach Blasts Bayern Munich Over Kim Min-Jae Injury
Bundesliga Title Race: The Next Five Games for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen