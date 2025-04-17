Thomas Muller Reveals When He’ll Decide Next Club As Bayern Munich Stint Nears End
Thomas Muller is a Bayern Munich legend through and through. He has made 746 appearances for the club, scoring 248 goals and providing 276 assists.
His contract with the Bavarians is due to expire in the summer, something Muller was devastated about, believing he may be offered an extended deal. It now means the German must decide where his future is after 25 years with the club.
Bayern Munich were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages by Inter Milan. They suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat. Muller was asked by Peter Schmeichel after the fight about when there'll be decision made regarding his future. The 35-year-old said:
I think in the next one, two, three months. My contract is until the end of July, until the end of the Club World Cup, so, I have time to find the right mindset, to check somebody with, then we'll see.- Thomas Muller
When asked if there's a chance to see him in a Champions League club, Muller said:
Chances are everywhere, I don't know yet.- Thomas Muller
When asked whether he just doesn't want to reveal his next club, Muller said:
I don't know yet, I was just focused on playing football today and the last 10 days. I think the time will come in June when I have one or two weeks off. The problem with this job is in two days, we have an away game in Heidenheim.- Thomas Muller
In Jamal Musiala's injury absence, Muller has filled in the role in the central attacking midfielder position for Bayern Munich. He scored in the first leg against Inter Milan but the Nerazzuri got the job done.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Vincent Kompany Defends Player After Italian Journalist Questions His Performances At Bayern Munich
Transcript: Kompany & Kane React Following Bayern Munich’s Champions League Loss To Inter Milan
Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich: Report Full Match Highlights As Bavarians Get Knocked Out Of The Champions League
Serie A Side Linked With Move For Thomas Muller As Bayern Munich Exit Nears